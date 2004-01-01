Dograh is a revolutionary open-source, no-code AI voice agent platform that transforms how businesses interact with customers through intelligent voice conversations. As a 100% free and open-source solution, Dograh eliminates the barriers to entry for AI voice technology, enabling organizations to deploy sophisticated voice agents without extensive technical expertise or significant investment. The platform's intuitive drag-and-drop interface allows users to build and deploy production-ready voice agents in under 10 minutes, supporting over 30 languages with enterprise-grade features like real-time analytics, intelligent query routing, and 24/7 availability.

Common Use Cases

Customer service teams leverage Dograh to automate first-tier support, handling common inquiries and freeing human agents for complex issues. Sales organizations use the platform for lead qualification and outbound calling campaigns, significantly increasing their reach while maintaining personalized interactions. Real estate professionals deploy Dograh agents to handle property inquiries, schedule viewings, and provide 24/7 availability to potential buyers and renters. Healthcare providers utilize the platform for appointment scheduling, prescription refill requests, and basic patient triage, improving accessibility while reducing administrative burden.

Key Features

No-code drag-and-drop agent builder enabling rapid deployment without programming knowledge

Multilingual support for 30+ languages with native voice synthesis and recognition

Real-time analytics dashboard for monitoring agent performance and conversation insights

Intelligent query routing to seamlessly transfer complex inquiries to human agents

Customizable voice profiles and personalities to match brand identity

WebRTC-based calling infrastructure with TURN server support for reliable connectivity

Comprehensive API for integrating with existing business systems and workflows

Built-in conversation recording and transcription for quality assurance and compliance

Scalable architecture supporting thousands of concurrent conversations

Privacy-focused design with complete data ownership and on-premises deployment options

Why deploy Dograh on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Dograh on Hostinger VPS provides the perfect balance of performance, control, and cost-effectiveness for AI voice agent operations. The dedicated resources ensure consistent low-latency voice processing crucial for natural conversations, while the self-hosted nature maintains complete data privacy and compliance with regulations like GDPR and HIPAA. Hostinger's global infrastructure enables strategic deployment close to your user base, minimizing latency and improving call quality. The VPS environment allows fine-tuning of resources based on call volume, scaling up during peak times without the complexity of managing physical hardware. With full root access, you can customize the deployment, integrate with existing systems, and implement security measures tailored to your organization's requirements, all while maintaining significantly lower costs compared to proprietary cloud-based voice AI solutions.